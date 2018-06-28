MoDOT Begins Bridge Replacement

BOONE COUNTY - Demolition crews began work Monday to tear down the North Fork Creek bridge on Route WW east of Columbia. Workers plan to build a new bridge there in the next two months. The reconstruction of the bridge is part of MoDOT's "Safe and Sound" program, which aims to restore or completely replace 802 of the state?s worst bridges. The construction forces on a detour over to I-70 to avoid the construction.