MoDot Begins Multiple Projects Before Winter Weather Hits

COLUMBIA - MoDOT is beginning work on a large scale highway construction and maintenance project throughout Boone County Monday. Four sites in Boone County will have construction.

Crews will begin roadside maintenance on Route 63 between Route 22 and Route 124, those are the Hallsville and Sturgeon exits.

Route 163 between Stadium and Mick Deaver and Route WW at Keene Street will have concrete replacement construction. The concrete replacement will happen during overnight hours.

Those construction projects are scheduled to run through Friday, November 8.

The widening of Stadium Boulevard at Interstate 70 will continue into 2014.

MoDOT said motorists should expect delays because of the lane closures.

Drivers are seeing the increase in construction as MoDOT tries to beat the winter weather. The department asks people to drive with caution around the construction sites in order to ensure the safety of drivers as well as construction workers.

Here you can see a list of all the construction projects.