MoDOT Begins on 63 and Route H Project

BOONE COUNTY - MoDOT begins work on the Route H and Highway 63 project south of Columbia. Crews break ground on the project at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

There will be a completely new southbound lane on Highway 63 built from Route 163 to Route H. The biggest part of the project will be an overpass over the north and south bound lanes of Highway 63. MoDOT is building the overpass to improve safety, so people don't have to cross over four lanes of traffic. J turns will also replace current access areas to Highway 63.

Crews will add round abouts on Highway H, so people can either stay there or get back on the highway. Also included in the project will be a new lighting system along the highway.



The project is expected to be completed by late 2012, and costs $9.8 million.