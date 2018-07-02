MoDOT Blood Drive

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's Department of Transportation is sponsoring a blood drive today in memory of a worker killed while on the job, Ken Hoierman. The blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mo-DOT's district office in Chesterfield (at 1590 Woodlake Drive). The agency says the blood supply at the American Red Cross is critically low, and summer is traditionally a difficult time to collect blood. Hoierman was a motorist assist worker. He died after he was struck by a driver last August while helping at the scene of a car fire on Interstate 55 near St. Louis.