JEFFERSON CITY -- In light of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, Nov. 9-15, MoDOT is asking motorists to err on the side of caution when operating vehicles.
In a news release, MoDOT said traffic incidents are the leading cause of death among EMS responders and law enforcement officers; over 200 roadside workers die yearly in the line of duty, according to AAA. The Missouri Move Over law requires drivers to switch lanes, or slow down when a lane switch is unsafe, when passing a MoDOT, law enforcement, or any emergency vehicle with flashing lights.
“When you see emergency vehicles and highway crews with warning lights either on the road or shoulder, slow down, and when you’re able to do so, move over,” said Owen Hasson, the MoDOT traffic incident manager. “The lives you’re protecting are the ones who protect, rescue and assist you and work on the roads you use every day.”
MoDOT emergency response personnel comes to the scene of over 6,000 traffic incidents a month, on average. According to Wyatt Schubert, a motorist assistance operator at Springfield’s Traffic Management Center, many drivers fail to safely pass by.
“It’s a consistent battle that we fight on a daily basis," he says. "We need drivers to move over or slow down, but unfortunately, a significant number do not."
A report from the National Safety Commission revealed 71% of Americans do not know about their state’s Move Over law, which exists in some form across all 50 states. Schubert hopes that motorists take into account the lives that unsafe driving puts at risk.
“Just like you have a mother and father, I have a mother and father. I’m somebody’s child,” said Schubert. “We’re all out here together. Let’s do this as safe as possible. Slow down and move over, so everybody can make it to their destination safely.”