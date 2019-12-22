MODOT celebrates annual "No MOre Trash Bash"

7 years 8 months 3 days ago Wednesday, April 18 2012 Apr 18, 2012 Wednesday, April 18, 2012 5:52:00 PM CDT April 18, 2012 in News
By: Paige Flores

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held its 10th annual "No MOre Trash Bash" this afternoon.

A handful of volunteers took to Highway 94 in Jefferson City to help clean up one of Missouri's busiest highways. The volunteers took time out of their day to pick up bottles, broken glass, and other debris left behind by litterers.

MODOT Adopt-A-Highway Coordinator Dianna Johnson says events like this one aim to not only clean up Missouri's roads, but to also spread awareness about the growing problem of littering.

"We're hoping to spread the word and encourage people to watch their littering," she says.

The Missouri Department of Transportation spends roughly 5.8 million dollars annually to clean litter off the highways.

