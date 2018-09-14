MoDOT Central District Preps for Next Snow Storm

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT's Central District spokesperson Sally Oxenhandler said Monday morning that officials are still deciding when to send out crews for the upcoming winter storm. She said the department has seen several different forecasts, so it's waiting to get a clearer picture of just what this weather system will do before it calls in extra workers.

The district plans to send spotter crews out at some point Monday, but will keep all other crews on standby until the snow hits. Oxenhandler said crews will not pretreat the roads with rain in the forecast because it will just get washed away.

MoDOT crews worked over the weekend to push back the mounds of snow along highways and streets from the previous storm to make room for the snow on its way. Oxenhandler said some districts had to load and move snow out of the way, but she said the central district didn't have to do that.

Oxenhandler said the regular maintenance crews are out Monday as well. She said there are some workers still working on bridges and other roadways in Boone and Callaway counties, but for the most part state roads are cleared in the central district.