MoDOT Closes Route B for Culvert Replacements
MACON — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close Route B in Randolph County Friday, weather permitting.
Route B, near Higbee, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a total of two culvert replacements, and motorists are urged to use alternate routes. MoDot says some areas of the road will be open to local traffic only. The closure will continue Tuesday, November 13.
MoDOT says message boards are placed to advise and remind motorists of the upcoming road closures. MoDOT personnel will be directing traffic prior to the work zones.
For more information contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636) or visit its online website. All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map.
