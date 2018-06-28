MoDOT closes routes 50 and 89 in Gasconade and Osage Counties

OSAGE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it was closing Route 89 near Rich Fountain and also Route 50 at Mt. Sterling in Gasconade county.

The two road closures were part of the 252 roads that remained under water across Missouri Tuesday.

Route 63 at Vienna remained closed and all lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps county were also closed off.

MoDOT asks drivers to be extra cautious during this time and never to try to drive around roadway barricades or drive across flooded roadways.

MoDOT encourages drivers to check the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT for the latest updates on road conditions.