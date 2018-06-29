MoDOT Commits to Fixing Potholes Throughout March

SPRINGFIELD - MoDOT will be starting an advanced pothole repair initiative on March 10.

Becky Baltz, MoDOT district engineer said, "We want to get asphalt in the hole within a day of being notified of the repair need. Our goal is to repair it before you drive the same road the next day. We know our aging infrastructure is prone to potholes this time of year, and we are making every effort to keep our roads safe and as smooth as possible."

MoDOT asks that motorists report locations of potholes by calling their 24/7 Customer Service Center at 888-ASK-MODOT, fill out a form on their website via computer or phone, email them at comments@modot.mo.gov, or you can Facebook or tweet them.

The main cause of potholes is due to warmer temperatures during the day and then the cold at night. MoDOT says this is why they happen more during the spring season because of the warmer days and still colder nights. This causes the moisture to freeze during the night and melt and expand during the day causing cracks and holes.