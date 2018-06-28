MoDOT continues guardrail investigation

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Transportation suspended the use of ET-Plus guardrails after the rails' performance was called into question due to a fatal accident.

Engineering Policy Director, Joe Jones, said MoDoT has used the rails for 20 years.

The investigation is still underway, but Jones said MoDOT is analyzing accidents and reviewing eye-witness accounts.

"We'd rather have it sooner than later, cause it's information we need to have here at the DOT," Jones said.

Jones said there are federal crash testing in Texas and results are expected sometime in January.

Although use of the ET-Plus guardrails is suspended, Jones said MoDOT will move forward and use different guard rails in its projects.

"There are plenty of competitors that we can install," Jones said. "It is not holding up any projects."

There are about 6,500 ET-Plus guard rails on Missouri's major highways.