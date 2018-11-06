MoDOT Continues Road Work

MoDOT is still clearing shoulders and salting bridges after Thursday's snow. But for the most part, employees finished clearing major roadways.There is a huge salt pile at MoDOT's Jefferson City maintenance facility. It's about 7,000 tons of salt. MoDOT says they only used about 200 tons of salt on Thursday because cars did most of the work by blowing the light snow off the roads.

On Friday, MoDOT repaired trucks and distributed salt to locations in preparation for the next storm. Officials say drivers should still use caution.

"The major roads for the most part are in normal conditions that there are going to probably be some wet spots. The sun is definitely going to help the whatever is remaining on our supplemental routes," said MoDOT engineer Alan Trampe.

On Thursday, the Columbia Fire Department responded to more than 30 injury accidents because of slippery roads. One killed a four-year-old boy.