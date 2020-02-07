MoDOT continues road work on Highway 54, traffic delays anticipated

JEFFERSON CITY - People can expect delays as MoDOT continues to improve Route 54 starting February 10.

MoDOT said there will be some lane and sidewalk closures as they work through February 21. Two days will be construction free due to holidays - February 12 and 17.

MoDOT plans to do multiple things to improve safety including guardrail and drain repairs and clear out excess brush.

To see if your commute will be affected, check out MoDot's website.