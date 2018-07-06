MoDOT Continues to Monitor Roads and Weather Conditions

COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation crews have been treating roads all night in anticipation of snow and ice.

MoDot maintenance coordinator Jim Williams said the crews have been treating the roads since 9 p.m. Friday night.

Williams said MoDot has 27 trucks and operators in Boone County working to keep the roads safe. He said the northwest part of the state had a few more inches of snow than expected.

"We are staffing up. We are sending trucks and some of our tow plows over there in the north part of the district and try to help that district," Williams said.

Williams said with the low temperatures, north-facing hills or curves are likely the areas that will freeze first.

"This morning we had a little bit icy conditions on some of our back roads, but we've been able to maintain those and keep those treated," Williams said. "What people need to look out for as far as if they have to travel. You can think the road is wet and then you can drive on to patches of black ice."

MoDot issued a news release on Friday, Dec. 20 cautioning motorists to be prepared for the risk of driving on wet roads, and advised no travel if freezing rain hits Interstate 70.

"If you are thinking the road is wet, and you have to get out and travel, you need to take extra caution when you do it. Allow yourself plenty of time to get there, no sudden steering while you are driving the car, no sudden braking, no sudden movements," Williams said.

Williams said the weather was not as bad as he expected.

"Temperatures are expected to drop this evening. We will still be out there, continue to monitor it, continue to treat it, we will still be fully staffed, so we will try to take care of those situations as they rise."

Travelers can check road conditions on MoDOT's website.