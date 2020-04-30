MoDOT Crews Continuing Efforts to Clear Major Highways

COLUMBIA - MoDOT crews are continuing their efforts to clear all major highways of snow and ice.

Due to expected hazardous conditions, the Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a "no travel advisory" starting Saturday night and extending through Sunday.

MoDOT maintenance worker, Kent Cunningham, said the majority of the heavily traveled highways are clear.

"In our area around Columbia, Interstate 70 and U.S. 63 are in good shape," Cunningham said. "But people still need to realize we got some slick spots and just need to slow down."

Cunningham said if one needs to travel on the highway, caution should be the first priority.

"Just take your time on the interstate and watch out for black tops," Cunningham said.

MoDOT workers said the roads have been fairly clear all Sunday, but it could change quickly if more bad weather hits Mid-Missouri.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through their Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.