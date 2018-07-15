MoDOT Crews Equipped for Icy Road Conditions

COLUMBIA - MoDOT crews treated icy roads Monday.

MoDOT called off crews around 9:30 a.m. when temperatures rose above freezing.

Kent Cunningham is a senior maintenance crew member. He said work went smoothly Monday morning.



He also said the department is well-equipped with salt and supplies.

Cunningham said overnight crews started to pretreat the highways and blacktop roads around 1 a.m. A second crew joined them around 6 a.m.

"The blacktops were slushy 70 and 63 were in real good shape because of all the traffic, but the blacktops were kind of iffy," Cunningham said.

Cunningham said because of the the President's Day holiday, many people stayed off the roads. Crews are scheduled to be back on the roads overnight and Tuesday to account for refreezing.