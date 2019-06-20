MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40

COLUMBIA – A major river crossing in Howard County opened Tuesday as flood waters receded.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the Route 40 Missouri River bridge north in Boonville. The bridge had been closed due to flooding since June 3.

MoDOT has also opened Route 87 north in Boonville, but routes 5 and 40, north of the bridge, remain closed. They were both still covered by water Tuesday and will reopen once crews are able to clean up debris and assess any damage.