MoDOT Cuts Positions, Maintenance to Slash Costs

JEFFERSON CITY - The state Transportation Department has cut more than 200 positions and reduced maintenance along highways in an effort to slash its costs.



The department aims to cut $200 million over the next five years, MoDOT said Thursday in a news release.



The agency is also cutting maintenance, such as snow removal, signage replacements and mowing along the roads.



The money will go toward improving Missouri's highways, especially rural roads, where pavement conditions are getting worse, Interim Director Kevin Keith said in the statement.