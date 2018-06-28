MoDOT Discusses Layoffs with Public

CAMDENTON - The Missouri Department of Transportation answered questions Monday night about future cuts. MoDOT is hosting community briefings this week to help educate residents and answer what questions they may have about the layoffs.

MoDOT expects to lay off 1,200 workers with the plan, mostly on the administrative levels and not the "boots on the ground" workers. This goes along with reducing the current districts from 10 to seven and closing 135 facilities statewide. It expects that these changes will save $512 million.

Debby Raithel is the wife of a MoDOT worker who is fearful for her husband and his career. She had hoped to find some comfort from Monday's briefing, but found little.

"I was hoping to find answers, but they didn't have any," said Raithel. "I understand that they are still in the building stages of the plan, but we would like some answers about our future."

MoDOT is aware that it cannot answer all the questions, but it hopes for feedback. Officials urge those with questions and concerns to go to their website or call.