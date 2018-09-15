MODOT Embarks on $20 Million Road Project

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) -- The trip to Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri should be faster and safer in a couple of years.

Work crews have begun widening Missouri 13 between Branson West and Table Rock Lake at Kimberling City.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that when the 5.5-mile, $20 million project is done, the northern half will have four lanes and the southern half will have three lanes.

Linda Bokel, project manager for the state transportation department, says the highway carries as many as 16,000 vehicles a day during the summer.