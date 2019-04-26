MoDOT Encourages Drivers to Plan for Holiday Maintenance

5 years 4 months 5 days ago Friday, December 20 2013 Dec 20, 2013 Friday, December 20, 2013 9:30:00 AM CST December 20, 2013 in News
By: Missouri Department of Transportation

JEFFERSON CITY - The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of December 23, 2013 - January 3, 2014. Weather conditions may cause postponements in the work schedule. Other construction or maintenance work may occur on other roadways throughout the area. Many projects will include lane closures, and delays can be expected. MoDOT reminds the public to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas. For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or log onto the website. You can also follow MoDOT's Central Missouri District on Twitter. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook for project updates.

All Counties
Daylight/Evening Hours
Mowing of right of way and striping of roadways are under way in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the roadside.


Boone County
Daylight/Overnight Hours
Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) at Interstate 70 - Widening of Stadium Boulevard continues through winter of 2014.
* Periodic lane closures are possible during the week of December 23 for utility work. Concrete sidewalk pouring and sign and rail installation will also take place.
* Motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and be aware of lane and intersection closures in the work area.


Camden County
Daylight Hours
Route 5 bridge over the Lake of the Ozarks at Hurricane Deck - Bridge replacement continues. The new bridge is open to traffic.
* The contractor will continue general cleanup under the bridge and demolition of the old Hurricane Deck Bridge over the next several months. The work will have little impact on traffic, except when the blasting takes place.


Cooper County
Daylight Hours
Route K between Route 41 and Route Z - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Crawford County
Daylight Hours
Interstate 44 at mile marker 214 - Roadway maintenance on the eastbound and westbound on ramps will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 8 between Route 19 and the Washington County line - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 at Becker Road - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route FF between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Dent County
Daylight Hours
Route B between Route 19 and Route 72 - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 between Route JJ and Route TT - Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 between Route 68 and Route TT - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Gasconade County
Daylight Hours
Route 100 through the city of Hermann - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route J over First Creek, south of Route 100 - Bridge maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Maries County
Daylight Hours
Route E between Route 28 and the end of state maintenance - Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Miller County
Daylight Hours
Route 52 between Route PP and Twin Creek Road - Roadside maintenance will take place Thursday, December 26 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Business Route 54 at Bagnell Dam - Dam maintenance by a contractor working for Ameren Electric will take place on Thursday, December 26. The roadway will be closed during the work. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route around the area.

Business Route 54 between Route W and Bagnell Dam - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route JJ between Route C and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Morgan County
Daylight Hours
Route D between Route 52 and Route Z - Roadside maintenance will take place Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route O between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route W between Route 5 and Route AA - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route AA between Route C and Route W - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route OO between Route AA and Route CC in Miller County - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route RA between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

 

Osage County
Daylight Hours
Route 50 between Route 63 and Route W - Construction of new lanes continues. Much of the work is not expected to impact traffic. The entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2014.

 

Phelps County
Daylight Hours
Route 72 between Route 63 and County Road 5220 - Roadway resurfacing and signal upgrades continue. The project is scheduled for completion in late December.

 

Washington County
Daylight Hours
Route 21 between Route 8 and Route 32 - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/central to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.

More News

Grid
List

CPD investigate juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
CPD investigate juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
COLUMBIA - Police officers have responded to several reports of suspects using BB guns to destroy car and house windows,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday the number of medical marijuana facilities that will... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A crash in the turn lane of Northbound Highway 63 near Bonne Femme Creek blocked the lane for... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Beyond Round 1: What's next for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock
Beyond Round 1: What's next for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock
NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Drew Lock didn’t get to realize his dream of becoming an NFL draft pick Thursday night,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 12:56:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in Sports

Columbia police investigate shots fired on Dawn Ridge Road
Columbia police investigate shots fired on Dawn Ridge Road
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating shots fired near Clark Lane and Dawn Ridge Road. Ten police units were seen... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 10:20:00 AM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Why teams passed on Missouri QB Drew Lock in NFL Draft's First Round
Why teams passed on Missouri QB Drew Lock in NFL Draft's First Round
Drew Lock needed to keep moving. The NFL draft was set to start in less than 90 minutes. People wanted... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 6:17:00 AM CDT April 26, 2019 in Sports

Top Kansas court to rule on protections for abortion rights
Top Kansas court to rule on protections for abortion rights
TOPEKA, Kansas (AP) — Kansas' highest court is preparing to rule on whether the state constitution protects abortion rights. ... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 5:57:00 AM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Sri Lanka says Easter attack leader died in hotel bombing
Sri Lanka says Easter attack leader died in hotel bombing
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities said a suspected militant group leader who carried out a series of... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 5:16:00 AM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Virgin Hyperloop One CEO visits Missouri, legitimizing concept
Virgin Hyperloop One CEO visits Missouri, legitimizing concept
KANSAS CITY - Missourians looking to avoid long drives between the state's two biggest cities may have renewed hope after... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:38:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Holts Summit to hold special election for alderman
Holts Summit to hold special election for alderman
HOLTS SUMMIT - The city aldermen voted to hold a special election after a 35-35 tie for the Holts Summit... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Hometown friend of MU's Drew Lock says he has remained humble
Hometown friend of MU's Drew Lock says he has remained humble
COLUMBIA - Heading into Thursday night's NFL draft, MU's Drew Lock is surrounded by family and friends in Nashville for... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:30:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to Round 2
NFL teams skip over Missouri star Lock in first round, looks to Round 2
NASHVILLE - Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock did not hear his name called Thursday night , to the surprise of... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:10:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in Top Stories

Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 6:07:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in Target 8

Jefferson City adds phone-charging smart benches
Jefferson City adds phone-charging smart benches
JEFFERSON CITY  - Jefferson City Parks, Recreation and Forestry has now installed phone-charging equipment on two of the five solar... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 5:30:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

WARNING: Missouri manufacturer's bottled wines could explode
WARNING: Missouri manufacturer's bottled wines could explode
JEFFERSON CITY - Several bottles of wine from an Eldon winery have exploded, according to federal officials. The Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Local middle school hosts festival to promote diversity
Local middle school hosts festival to promote diversity
COLUMBIA - Oakland Middle School held its "Stronger Together," a multicultural festival to promote diversity with students and teachers Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:42:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Moberly police search for white box van after incident with young girl
Moberly police search for white box van after incident with young girl
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is looking for a white box van after a young girl told her parents... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News

Missouri attempts to bring back moviemakers
Missouri attempts to bring back moviemakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri legislators are working on a tax incentive in hopes of bringing movie production back to the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 25 2019 Apr 25, 2019 Thursday, April 25, 2019 2:48:00 PM CDT April 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 68°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
7pm 65°
8pm 61°
9pm 59°
10pm 57°