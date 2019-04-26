MoDOT Encourages Drivers to Plan for Holiday Maintenance

JEFFERSON CITY - The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of December 23, 2013 - January 3, 2014. Weather conditions may cause postponements in the work schedule.

All Counties

Daylight/Evening Hours

Mowing of right of way and striping of roadways are under way in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the roadside.



Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) at Interstate 70 - Widening of Stadium Boulevard continues through winter of 2014.

* Periodic lane closures are possible during the week of December 23 for utility work. Concrete sidewalk pouring and sign and rail installation will also take place.

* Motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and be aware of lane and intersection closures in the work area.



Camden County

Daylight Hours

Route 5 bridge over the Lake of the Ozarks at Hurricane Deck - Bridge replacement continues. The new bridge is open to traffic.

* The contractor will continue general cleanup under the bridge and demolition of the old Hurricane Deck Bridge over the next several months. The work will have little impact on traffic, except when the blasting takes place.



Cooper County

Daylight Hours

Route K between Route 41 and Route Z - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



Crawford County

Daylight Hours

Interstate 44 at mile marker 214 - Roadway maintenance on the eastbound and westbound on ramps will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 8 between Route 19 and the Washington County line - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 at Becker Road - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route FF between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



Dent County

Daylight Hours

Route B between Route 19 and Route 72 - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 between Route JJ and Route TT - Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 between Route 68 and Route TT - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



Gasconade County

Daylight Hours

Route 100 through the city of Hermann - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route J over First Creek, south of Route 100 - Bridge maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



Maries County

Daylight Hours

Route E between Route 28 and the end of state maintenance - Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



Miller County

Daylight Hours

Route 52 between Route PP and Twin Creek Road - Roadside maintenance will take place Thursday, December 26 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Business Route 54 at Bagnell Dam - Dam maintenance by a contractor working for Ameren Electric will take place on Thursday, December 26. The roadway will be closed during the work. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route around the area.

Business Route 54 between Route W and Bagnell Dam - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route JJ between Route C and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route D between Route 52 and Route Z - Roadside maintenance will take place Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route O between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route W between Route 5 and Route AA - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route AA between Route C and Route W - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route OO between Route AA and Route CC in Miller County - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route RA between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Osage County

Daylight Hours

Route 50 between Route 63 and Route W - Construction of new lanes continues. Much of the work is not expected to impact traffic. The entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2014.

Phelps County

Daylight Hours

Route 72 between Route 63 and County Road 5220 - Roadway resurfacing and signal upgrades continue. The project is scheduled for completion in late December.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

Route 21 between Route 8 and Route 32 - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.



