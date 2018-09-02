MoDOT Extends Flooding Exception for Heavy Trucks

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri transportation officials have extended permission for truckers to carry heavier than-normal loads of livestock, grain, sand and gravel because of flooding.



The Missouri Department of Transportation granted a similar weight exception earlier this year when floods affected southern parts of the state, particularly along the Mississippi River.



The new extension, good through Aug. 1, comes as flooding affects northwestern sections along the Missouri River.



Trucks will be allowed to carry up to 10 percent more than their licensed weight when hauling farm products from flooded areas to safer storage. The exception also applies to heavier loads of sand and gravel.



The heavier trucks still will not be allowed on interstate highways or certain U.S. highways.