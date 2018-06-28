MoDot finds safety mascot Barrel Bob

COLUMBIA – The Missouri Department of Transportation confirmed that its safety mascot Barrel Bob has been found on Thursday evening in Columbia.

He was found when a motorist spotted him in a ditch on Missouri Route 163, according to MoDOT.

The department's Facebook page said, "Just like Nemo, Oliver Queen (Green Arrow) and Gilligan, we can confirm that Barrel Bob has been FOUND!!! This is not an April Fool's Joke! Bob is BACK HOME!"

The mascot was taken from his post on U.S. Route on 50/63 in Jefferson City on March 19.

In a press release, MoDOT said, "According to reports from MoDOT workers on the scene, Bob was shaken up but appeared unharmed. To the surprise of no one within MoDOT, he refused treatment and asked to be taken immediately to MoDOT’s Columbia maintenance facility. At the facility, he joked with some of his beloved highway heroes and talked about work zone safety with anyone who would listen."

Barrel Bob would return for public appearances in time to raise awareness for Work Zone Awareness Week, MoDOT said.