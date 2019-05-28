MoDOT: Flooding, tornado damage causing traffic delays in Jefferson City

Photo from @MoDOT_Central - Missouri Department of Transportation Central District

JEFFERSON CITY - Flood water is covering some roads in Jefferson City, prompting the Missouri Department of Transportation to issue traffic alerts.

MoDOT says people traveling north on U.S. Route 54 should leave extra time to get where they're going.

In addition to flooding, debris from last week's flooding is throwing off traffic, mostly because drivers are slowing or stopping to look at it. MoDOT is urging travelers to disregard the visible storm damage.

"It is important that every driver focus on the road ahead," said district engineer David Silvester in a news release. “The very last thing we want is for someone’s weekend to have a negative or tragic ending.”

Several roads are closed until further notice: