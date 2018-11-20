MoDOT Gives Suggestions For Drivers on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to remind travelers to use caution when traveling state routes today and tomorrow.

"Snow, freezing rain and drizzle are expected to affect road conditions overnight and into tomorrow," said Dave Nichols, MoDOT's chief engineer. "Travelers need to be very cautious this New Year's Eve, even if routes don't appeared snow covered."

Snow accumulation is expected to hit one to three inches across the state, and MoDOT will be treating and plowing roads throughout the day and night.

The department focuses first on roads with the highest traffic volumes, such as interstates, U.S. highways, and other high volume state routes. MoDOT will plow loose snow and treat the hills, curves, and intersections of lower volume lettered or numbered routes as needed.

Motorists should use caution and check road conditions before they travel. Even a light snowfall can cause roads to become slick, especially when combined with freezing precipitation.

One of the best ways to be prepared is to check road conditions before you go. MoDOT's Traveler Information Map, located at www.modot.org, provides current road conditions for Missouri's interstates and major highways.

Conditions for these routes are color-coded to give users the information they need at a glance.

Remember the following tips when driving in inclement weather:

• Slow down.

• Steer and brake gently.

• Accelerate slowly at intersections.

• Allow plenty of distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

• Stay back 100 feet from snow plows that may be spreading salt. Avoid passing snow plows, even when on a multi-lane road.

• Be aware that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first.

For smartphone and tablet users, the recently upgraded Traveler Information App brings the same information to mobile devices.

The app is available for free from the iPhone and Android app stores by searching for "MoDOT."

MoDOT also provides road conditions information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak to a customer service representative.

They are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.