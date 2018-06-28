MoDOT Holding Spring Property Sale

JEFFERSON CITY- You can buy properties from MoDOT in this spring. Just like retail stores that use spring sales to move inventory, MoDOT is holding its spring property sale to sell its excess property.

39 parcels ranging in size from one-tenth of an acre to 199 acres will be available for purchase between March 28 and April 1.

Several former MoDOT maintenance sites are included in the offering, along with some property the department purchased to restore wetland as part of its dedication to land preservation.

MoDOT will use revenue from the sale for road and bridge projects.

This is the third year for the property sale. Between July 2008 and January 2011, the angency has conveyed 726 parcels generating $10.8 million.

MoDOT Realty to Roads Project Director Gregory Wood said it has proven successful.

"Selling excess right of way saves maintenance cost. It saves our liability to our commission and MoDOT, and it also puts the property back on the tax rolls to the advantage of the local communities." Wood said.

"So there's a significant benefit to MoDOT in addressing the money for the future transportation and maintainance of the highways. But there's also the advantage to the communities who will generate tax revenues for that property by it being back on the tax rolls." Wood said.

The Office of Administration joins MoDOT in this sale.

MoDOT's district offices handles the property sales for the land in their respective regions. They will convey the property either by sealed bid, or public or online auction.

You can find the property details like the sale time and the bidding information at www.modot.org/realtyforsale.