MoDOT Holds Columbia Public Forum to Discuss Cuts

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold an open-house briefing Wednesday for the public to talk with MoDOT officials about the proposed plan to cut thousands of jobs and hundreds of facilities to reduce the department's budget.

The meeting will be from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Oakland Jr. High School in Columbia. MoDOT officials will be there to discuss the proposal with the public.

Earlier this month, MoDOT Director Kevin Keith presented a plan to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to cut 1200 transportation jobs, close 135 MoDOT facilities, and three district offices. The cuts would save the department $512 million over the next five years that will be used for road and bridge projects.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is expected to take action on the plan June 8. If commissioners approve the plan, cuts would begin immediately and be implemented fully by December 2012.

MoDOT will hold more briefings throughout the state during the rest of May and early June. There will be a community briefing Thursday in Westphalia at St. Joseph Catholic School Gymnasium from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.