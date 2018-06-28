MoDOT Holds Public Forums on Bolder Direction

MACON -The Missouri Department of Transportation will be hosting several meetings over the next few days to discuss the, Bolder Five Year Direction, with the public. The new direction was presented earlier this month. The plan reduces staff by 1,200 employees, closes 135 facilities and reduces fleet by 740 pieces of equipment. The reductions are expected to add up to $512 million in savings to be used for road and bridge improvements.

Upcoming Briefings

Thursday, May 26 - 9:15 a.m.

Saline County Courthouse in Marshall

Thursday, May 26 - 4-6:30 p.m.

Eldon High School (Cafeteria), 112 S. Pine Street



Thursday, May 26 - 5-7:00 p.m. (formal presentation to begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Adair County Public Briefing, ATSU University in Kirksville (Mehegan Classroom)

Tuesday, May 31 - 8:30 a.m.

Grundy County Courthouse in Trenton

Wednesday, June 1 - 5-7:00 p.m. (formal presentation to begin at 5:30 p.m.)

Randolph County Public Briefing, High School Gymnasium in Moberly



You can find an online presentation of the Bolder Five Year Direction here.