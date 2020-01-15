MoDOT holds Responder Training Program

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation is aiming to help local Boone County responders stay as safe and efficient as possible during their everyday work.

This afternoon, the department hosted a National Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Responder Training Program to train responders to do just that.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, there have already been 4 line of duty deaths nationwide that have occurred during incident response calls.

Incident calls can be more important and more difficult, especially this time of year due to conditions like poor weather and potholes.

One of today's training leaders was Columbia Fire Department's Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Jenkins.

"It's about what we can do to teach responders, a) how to be safe for themselves, and b) how to help the public get the road back open to a normal flow," Jenkins said.

Boone County Fire Protection District's Assistant Chief Doug Westhoff also attended the training. He says practicing better response procedures is important no matter what time of year it is.

"It's always important for response partners to be able to work together - handling responses is like a combination of resources," Westhoff said.

Jenkins says safety for everyone is the biggest takeaway from today's training.

"Today is a great way to train our responders how to be prepared, be proactive, and think big picture in managing an incident on the highway" he said.

You can find more on the training program here.