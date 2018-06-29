MoDOT Launches "On The Move"

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will be asking what Missourians would like to see change over the next few months. This will begin a new statewide initiative called "On The Move."

The effort will update Missouri's long-term transportation plan through a series of listening sessions, a mobile tour and virtual forums, according to a MoDOT press release.

The "On The Move" website launched Friday at missourionthemove.org. Visitors to the site can learn about the assets of Missouri's transportation system, track what MoDOT is hearing from Missourians, keep track of "On The Move" events and comment on the specific projects they think are needed.

"Missouri transportation begins with Missouri citizens," MoDOT Chief Engineer Dave Nichols stated in the press release.

"Engaging Missourians to provide input is a critical step to ensure that MoDOT outlines a sustainable and economically viable transportation vision that serves the growing needs of Missourians well into the future."

The first two listening sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5, in Columbia at 6 p.m. in the Reynolds Alumni Center and Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Cape Girardeau at 5 p.m. in the Osage Center.

The general public and transportation stakeholders are invited to attend, but due to limited seating, interested persons must register to secure a seat by RSVPing.

Registration closes at noon the day prior to each listening session.

Details on the remaining events will be forthcoming: