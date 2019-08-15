MoDOT Launches Smartphone Application

7 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Monday, August 22 2011 Aug 22, 2011 Monday, August 22, 2011 10:16:00 AM CDT August 22, 2011 in News
By: Stacey Welsh

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT is launching a new smartphone application to help people make smart choices about designating a sober driver.

The "Show Me My Buzz" free smartphone app, available soon in the Apple App Store and the Google Market, allows users to calculate their estimated blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) based on how many drinks they have consumed, how long they have been drinking and their gender.
"Drinking and driving is always a bad decision because even a small amount of alcohol affects your reflexes," said Don Hillis, MoDOT's assistant chief engineer. "This new app is a creative way to get people talking about the subject and then finding a sober driver."

The app indicates designating a driver who has not been drinking is the only safe option, and it will even provide the phone number of a local cab company with just a tap of the screen.
"The added feature of finding a phone number for a taxi in more urban locations, takes away one more excuse for a person who has been drinking," said Hillis. "It is easy to just touch the button to call a cab."

The BAC calculator is only a guide that calculates averages. Alcohol affects everyone differently. Influencing factors include food consumption, medication, health and psychological conditions. The best plan is to always designate a sober driver. A sober driver is someone who has not had anything to drink.

The app launches as law enforcement agencies across the state increase DWI enforcement from Aug. 19-Sept. 5. During the 2010 "You Drink & Drive, You Lose" campaign, law enforcement statewide made 909 DWI arrests. Last year, there were 207 people killed and 831 seriously injured in crashes involving a drinking driver.

