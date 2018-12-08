MoDOT looking for someone to take Crooked Creek Bridge

MoDOT said the Crooked Creek bridge will be donated if someone pays for the cost of removal. Photo courtesy of MoDOT.

Crooked Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 19 in Crawford County will be replaced with a new bridge in 2017. Photo courtesy of MoDOT.

JEFFERSON CITY- The historic Crooked Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 19 in Crawford County will be replaced with a new and wider bridge in 2017. The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to donate the historic bridge to someone who pays for its removal.

The bridge was built in 1928. It qualifies to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the bridge serves as an example a certain type of bridge architecture, which makes it historic.

Due to its historic eligibility, by federal law the state of Missouri is required to make it available for donation to a state, locality or responsible private entity. The bridge can be obtained by government entities, historical or civic groups, or private citizens, free of charge. The cost to remove the historic bridge is borne by the party obtaining the bridge.

"We encourage any individual or organization who may be interested in taking all or part of the Crooked Creek Bridge to submit a proposal for reuse," said Karen Daniels, Historic Preservation Specialist.

Proposals are due by June 1. Additional information about the bridge can be found on MoDOT's website.