MoDOT Making Adjustments After Budget Cut in Half

JEFFERSON CITY - Faced with the loss of half its budget, MoDOT is cutting corners and trying to make do with a budget that has been halved by $500 million dollars.

The department says it's down 140 employees after putting a hiring freeze in place. In all, cuts at the department total $64 million since March.

MoDOT has also taken smaller measures, like cutting the grass less often. Instead of cutting the grass every two weeks, workers mow the median of Highway 63 every six weeks.

MoDOT chief financial officer Roberta Broeker says the cuts are paying off.

"We know that, while they care about what the roadsides look like, how they're mowed, how they're plowed, what the stripes and the signing look like, that their biggest concern is the surface of the roads," Broeker says.

Broeker says Missouri's 17 cents-per-gallon gas tax will not continue to make money for the department as Missourians buy more fuel-efficient vehicles and buy less gas.

She says toll roads or a sales tax for transportation are two other options.