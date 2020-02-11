MoDOT Meets with Moberly Residents About Potential Projects

MOBERLY - The Missouri Department of Transportation held an open house meeting Thursday at Moberly Area Community College for local residents curious about Amendment 7 funding and projects.

Amendment 7 is a proposed three-quarters cent sales tax increase on the August ballot.

Brian Haeffner is MoDOT's Northeast District Area Engineer, and said he is excited to show the community what could be done if the proposition passes. Haeffner said the money from the sales tax increase would allow MoDOT to take care of excising roads and bridges for the next ten years.

Haeffner said Route BB near Moberly is one of the resurfacing projects on the list, along with the expansion of I-70.

"The biggest project that covers our district and also goes all the way across the state would be I-70," said Haeffner. "Rebuilding I-70 and expanding it to six lanes from Independence to Wentzville."

Gov. Nixon came out in opposition to the Republican-authored proposal, and said in a statement the tax would disproportionately impact Missouri's working families. Gov. Nixon said the tax is "neither fair nor fiscally responsible solution" for Missouri's transportation funding.

Haeffner said MoDOT is not responsible for raising funding for projects like these, but is responsible for keeping Missouri roads in top shape.

"We have a list of projects that we could fund, if we did receive additional funding," Haeffner said. "We support any increase in funding for transportation because we know that what we have today in not going to be enough to take care of our existing roads and bridges, so we do need some funding stream."