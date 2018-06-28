MoDOT Monitoring Cell Phone Use

JEFFERSON CITY - Cell phone users in Missouri's two biggest cities, Kansas City and St. Louis, may unknowingly be subjects in an experiment every time they hit the highway. A company working for MoDOT is anonymously monitoring cell phone signals along certain Missouri roads. They want to track vehicle speeds and warn motorists of traffic jams. If state officials like the results of the trial, they could approve the traffic-monitoring technology for 5,500 miles of Missouri's major roads.