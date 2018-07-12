MoDot: More Money Needed to Keep Up with Demands

KANSAS CITY - A newly released report says a funding gap exists between the transportation system that Missourians demand and the one the state can provide with current funds.

Missouri Department of Transportation officials outlined more than $70 billion of wants, needs and projects Thursday in unveiling a draft of the agency's latest 20-year plan.

But MoDot said that the amount is significantly greater than the estimated $17.3 billion of funding available over the next 20 years. One of the most expensive proposed projects - improving Interstate 70 between Kansas City and St. Louis - would cost from $2 billion to $4 billion.

MoDot talked to Missourians statewide about what they wanted in developing the draft.