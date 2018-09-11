MoDot offers tips for holiday travels

JEFFERSON CITY - Many Missouri drivers are preparing to travel during the holiday season. AAA estimates travel will increase the highest amount since 2007 due to the robust economy and low gas prices.

MoDot spokesperson Sally Oxenhandler said a little preparation goes a long way.

"The thanksgiving holiday is a busy time for travel because people are heading out to see family and friends," she said. "What we always encourage people first and foremost is to plan ahead and to allow extra time for travel, because when it is busy on the highways they just need to allow extra time in case there is an incident that occurs and allows better travel when they aren't in a hurry."

MoDot's interactive map shows road closures mostly affecting St. Louis and Kansas City.

Another service available is MoDot's customer service center, which is open 24-hours at 888-275-6636.

MoDot will suspend work for the holiday starting Wednesday, Nov. 26 at noon and resume Monday, Nov. 30.

MoDot said the biggest cause for crashes is distracted driving. Oxenhandler said drivers should not not text and drive and should focus on the road and the task at hand.

She also said anyone in a vehicle should always buckle up.

"Often we see that the result of a crash is the fatalities of the crash isn't buckled up. <ore than 60% were not wearing seat belts," she said.