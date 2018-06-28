MoDOT Offers Training on Driving Safety

JEFFERSON CITY - To help commercial motor carriers comply with state and federal laws, the Missouri Department of Transportation offers training on commercial vehicle safety regulations and keeping required credentials up-to-date. Two training sessions have been scheduled in Jefferson City for this winter. Sessions will be held on January 24th and February 21st at 9:00 a.m. in the MoDOT Motor Carrier Services facility located at 1320 Creek Trail Drive. The sessions run approximately four hours.

The classes explain the training, paperwork and other requirements truck drivers and their companies must fulfill to comply with state and federal law.

Reservations are limited to independent motor carrier operators or full-time employees of a motor carrier.

For reservations, please contact MoDOT Motor Carrier Services toll free at 1-866-831-6277 extension #6 or register on-line.

Additional scheduled training dates in Jefferson City are: April 24th, June 26th, July 10th, September 25th, November 20th and December 11th. Visit the website for training dates in other locations around the state.