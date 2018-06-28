MoDOT Plan Directs $177 Million to Highway Projects

jEFFERSON CITY - The director of the Missouri Department of Transportation today said the agency's plan to reduce staffing, facilities and equipment has resulted in $177 million being redirected to critical road and bridge projects in Missouri.

Kevin Keith told the six members of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission that as of Sept. 30, the department had eliminated 667 staff positions, closed 23 facilities and disposed of 245 pieces of equipment under its Bolder Five-Year Direction. Those moves have allowed the department to save $177 million since March of 2010 when the initial plan was put into action. More than $64 million of that money has been used to improve the state's rural roads.

Earlier this year, the commission directed Keith to chart a direction to address a severe drop in funding for transportation. In June, commission members adopted a plan that called for reducing the size of the department's staff by 1,200, closing 131 facilities and disposing of more than 740 pieces of equipment. By 2015, the proposed direction will save $512 million for vital transportation improvements.

As part of the plan, MoDOT has strategically placed engineers throughout the state to serve as community contacts for their respective areas.

"We remain committed to providing a high level of customer service," Keith said. "This plan will ensure our customers can easily get in touch with a local contact if they have questions or concerns."

A list of the area engineers, including contact information, and a map showing their locations can be found on MoDOT's website at http://www.modot.org/.