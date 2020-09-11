MoDOT Plans to Tear Down Route B Bridge

COLUMBIA- MoDOT plans to hold a meeting Monday to help people learn more about the plans to replace the Route B bridge over Business Loop 70 in Columbia. The construction of the new bridge would start this summer. Transportation Project Manager Michael Dusenberg said the purpose of the meeting is to provide information to the community.

"What we're doing is that we're informing the public about the time frame of when it will be more than likely occurring," Dusenberg said. "And also some information about the detour routes and how to get around while the project is going on."

Dusenberg said the plan is to replace the bridge that is more than 55 years old. He said Route B would be closed for about 30-45 days this summer to do the work. Business Loop 70 could also be closed for a short period of time in order to complete construction work.

""Plan your trips accordingly," Dusenberg said. "And just be patient with us this summer, it's all necessary work that needs to be done."

Dusenberg said replacing the bridge will cost around $650,000. He also said the project should take about a month and a half to finish.

The meeting was scheduled for 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Columbia. The meeting will follow an open house format.

For more information, contact MoDOT toll free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit MoDOT online at www.modot.org/central.