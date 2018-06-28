MoDOT Prepares for Another Winter Storm

"Some areas aren't getting hit as bad as others, we'll deal with the money as we need to," said Gilmore.

The decision of which roads to salt and sand isn't easy.

"Only way I could put it, it's kind of like having to choose your child. It's nearly impossible to do, but you have to choose life over limb," said Gilmore.

MoDOT workers will be working twelve hour shifts, focusing mainly on Highway 63 and I-70.