MoDOT prepares for expected winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews are preparing for an expected winter storm this weekend. In a press release Friday, the department said workers will be treating roads and bridges ahead of the storm.

"We are expecting a lot of variability- some snow, some ice, some sleet so we will be ready overnight for when that changes overnight," MODOT Communications Manager Adam Pulley said.

KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke said snow and ice is likely from midday Sunday through Monday night. Gewecke said "we have high confidence this storm will begin on Sunday morning 8am to 2pm from west to east and continue until midnight Monday with a second wave of snow arriving mid-morning Monday and continuing until late evening." Read more on the timing of the storm and what to expect here.

All the details you need including updates to timing, track, location, and travel advice. Stay tuned! https://t.co/zgSxuF1iMe">https://t.co/zgSxuF1iMe — Kenton Gewecke (@KentonGewecke) https://twitter.com/KentonGewecke/status/1205999210933260289?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 14, 2019

MoDOT said the storm could likely affect morning and evening commutes on Monday.

"Make sure you're ready to add some time to that commute so you can be ready to take your time," said Pulley.

Gewecke said conditions will be deteriorating throughout Sunday and Monday.

"Hazardous travel is expected especially in the freezing rain locations mainly along and south of HWY 50 to I-44, but as far north as potentially I-70," Gewecke said. "We suggest being in place (done with travel) west of HWY 63 by 9am Sunday to be on the safe side, with those east of HWY 63 in place by Noon."

The department encouraged drivers to stay informed of rapidly changing weekend forecasts. To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.

MoDOT advises drivers planning to drive in wintry conditions to follow these safety tips:

Wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.

Don’t pass a snow plow and stay back six car lengths.

If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, remain in your vehicle.

Stay with KOMU 8 News and download the KOMU WX app to get the latest forecast developments from the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team.