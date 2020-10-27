COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation has had a significantly high turnover the last few years.
Last week, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said about 2,500 workers have left the agency since 2016.
Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT's Chief Safety and Operations Officer, said the department has about 1,550 snowplows, which requires about 3,400 operators.
Of those 3,400 positions, about 250 still need to be filled. That number is down from about 400 since the beginning of the year.
"A lot of times and a lot of seasons, we can fill the majority of those empty positions in one round of hiring. We just don't have the luxury of that this year," Allmeroth said. "So in a lot of districts, we're on our second or third round of hiring."
Despite the shortage, Allmeroth feels prepared for winter weather. She said drivers shouldn't see a huge difference on major routes.
Adam Pulley, Communications Manager for the Central District, said the same about his district.
"Right now, we have essentially a driver for every truck for two, 12-hour shifts a day," Pulley said. "Any more maintenance workers that we hire will be helping with other things such as loading and then being there so we have extra people if someone is sick."
Allmeroth said the shortage might cause operations to take a little longer, and minor routes might not get attended to as quickly as in the past.
She warns drivers that about 30 to 35% of operators have less than a year of experience. She said this is nothing new, and the agency's training program ensures that everyone is competent before they are turned loose.
"Because of the amount of turnover that we have, we have a lot of inexperienced operators out there," Allmeroth said. "So give those plows plenty of room, assume that you have an operator that might be in one of those trucks that doesn't have much experience."
Allmeroth and Pulley said their crews are adaptable and prepared.
If the agency is unable to fill those empty positions or if an outbreak occurs at one of the department's buildings, plans are in place to ensure Missouri drivers can safely travel the roads.