MoDOT Preps for Winter Storm

COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the latest round of winter weather that is expected to hit the area.

A mixture of rain and dropping temperatures made for dangerous driving conditions Friday morning. Crews in Cole County started laying down salt at 6:30 a.m. before the rain started.

Once that rain turns to snow, crews drop a sand-salt mix instead.

"If it's just going to continue snow, snow an inch or two an hour, the salt just can't keep up with it," said maintenance crew leader Jason Lackman. "You need to put an abrasive in there to keep traffic moving."

MoDOT does not expect any issues with clearing the roads as long the equipment can handle the work load.

"You get a truck or two broke down and you can't get parts for a couple days, that kind of puts you in a bind," said Lackman.

According to Lackman, Cole County has 15 trucks that each have their own routes to continually run during inclement weather. Trucks that handle minor roads, like smaller county roads, run about 80 to 100 miles per route said Lackman.

If the storm hits, Lackman's crews will work 12-hour shifts to make sure roads stay as clear as possible.