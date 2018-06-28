MoDOT Presents Savings Plan to Public
CAMDENTON - MoDOT held a public forum Monday to explain the department's savings plan after a severe decline in transportation funding.
MoDOT first presented the plan to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission in early May. It calls for a staff reduction of 1200 positions through attrition, transfers, and layoffs. The plan call for 135 facilities to close, and the department would sell 740 pieces of equipment. MoDOT says the proposal would save $152 million, which will be used for future road and bridge projects.
MoDOT's plan also includes reducing the number of its district offices from 10 to seven. Those offices are located in Macon, Joplin, and Willow Springs.
"Our construction program actually works on a five-year schedule. So we generally look at least five years into the future on projects that work their way through the system," said MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Eric Schroeter.
"We can see that in 2017 our funding has a serious issue, and that we're unable to match federal funds that are available. So we're looking not exactly at today -- we're looking down the road. That's why its important to make these changes, because we need to set our future on a right course."
Following the public meetings, the Highway Commission must approve the final plan at its June meeting.
Monday's meeting is the first of eight open meetings hosted by MoDOT. Additional meetings will be held from 4-6:30pm at the following locations:
Wednesday, May 18
Columbia
Oakland Jr. High School Cafeteria
3405 Oakland Place
Thursday, May 19
Westphalia
St. Joseph Catholic School Gymnasium
123 East Main Street
Monday, May 23
Jefferson City
Lewis and Clark Middle School Cafeteria
325 Lewis and Clark Drive
Wednesday, May 25
Sedalia
Skyline Elementary School
2505 W. 32nd Street
Thursday, May 26
Eldon
Eldon High School Cafeteria
112 South Pine Street
Tuesday, May 31
Booneville
Booneville High School Commons
1690 West Ashley Road
Wednesday, June 1
California
California Elementary School Cafeteria
101 South Owen Street
Thursday, June 2
Owensville
Owensville High School Cafeteria
3336 Route 19