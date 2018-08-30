MoDOT project leads to road closures on U.S. Route 50/63

JEFFERSON CITY - Travelers will encounter various construction related road closures starting early Monday morning.

Lafayette Street from East Elm Street to East Miller Street will close at 7 a.m. Monday. Contractors plan to complete a storm pipe installation that was interrupted by thunderstorms this week. This closure will last until 5 p.m. Thursday.

The westbound U.S. Route 50/63 ramp at Clark Avenue will close at 9 a.m. Monday in order to prepare for the bridge repairs. Once preparation is complete the ramp will be reopened.

From 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, traffic will be reduced to one eastbound and westbound lane on U.S. Route 50/63 with intermittent full closures near the Chestnut Street bridge. Each full closure will last about 15 minutes. Officers will be on site to provide guidance for motorists.

The work is taking place as part of the Lafayette Street Interchange project. The two-year, $20 million project includes building a new interchange at U.S. Route 50/63 and Lafayette Street, adding a lane to each side of the Whitton Expressway, and improvements to six bridges along the corridor.