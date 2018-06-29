MoDOT Proposes Railroad Bridge Plan

KINGDOM CITY - MoDOT proposed a plan to the Fulton Area Development Corporation to demolish the railroad bridge over Old U-S 40 in Kingdom City.

The purpose of this proposal is to create more semi-truck traffic and access to new industrial developments west of Kingdom City. The president of the Fulton Area Development Corporation said the possible demolition of the bridge is a positive opportunity.

"This is an opportunity to develop some new areas that Kingdom City has designated for development, so I think it is very positive for them," President Bruce Hackmann said.

Hackmann said the proposed plan could only benefit the city because taking out the bridge will allow access to the west from highway 54 through Kingdom City. Hackmann said this would also open up some industrial areas that Kingdom City has really wanted to develop over the years.

Although the railroad bridge would be demolished, MoDOT said they will put aside an escrow fund that could be accessed if the bridge needs to be put back in place.

The date for the demolition is still not set, but may be around the same time road improvements begin for North Callaway High School.