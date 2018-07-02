MoDOT Public Input Meeting Thursday

MoDOT will hold a public input meeting today to discuss improvements on Route 63 near Ashland in Columbia. The project would include adding J-turns on route 63 just south of Peterson Lane. Other improvements include eliminating median crossovers and installing roundabouts.



The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 pm in the cafeteria of Southern Boone Middle School. The public is encouraged to come with questions and input.