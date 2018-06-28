MoDOT publishes guide outlining transportation costs

JEFFERSON CITY — MoDOT published Tuesday, an online guide in an effort to educate Missouri drivers on what their related tax revenue goes to funding within their department.

"Transportation funding is a very complex issue and it is often misunderstood," said Bob Brendel of the Missouri Department of Transportation who was instrumental in developing the guide.

The online guide explains what projects are funded. There are five areas the generated revenue funds. Those areas are, in order of largest to smallest: state roadways and bridges, cities and counties, debt payment, other state agencies (Highway Patrol and Department of Revenue) and multimodal (transit, airports, waterways and railways).

Their goal said Brendel is to to break down these issues into more simple terms.

Missouri is the seventh largest highway system in the country, however it is ranked 47 in revenue generated per mile.

"With proper investment, we could really make Missouri a logistical giant in the country, but because our system is so large and our fuel tax is one of the lowest in the country there is that big disparity," Brendel said.