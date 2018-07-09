MODOT Puts the Brakes on New Red Light Cameras
COLUMBIA-The Missouri Department of Transportation is putting the brakes on plans for new red light cameras throughout the state.
The cameras are meant to catch drivers who run straight through the red lights. But MODOT officials want to investigate whether some cities may be using the cameras just to make money from tickets.
Officials say each of the 24 areas in Missouri using the red light cameras on state highways has its own policies for the cameras. They say the policies should be more uniform.
The assistant state traffic engineer, Mike Curtit, said uniform camera policies would help keep cities from writing tickets for drivers making right turns at red lights.
"I think it helps the public accept that these cameras are being used for safety," he said.
The new camera hold applies to all state highways, including Stadium Blvd. Red light cameras are already set up at the intersection of Stadium Blvd. and Providence Road. Curtit said the cameras already in place will continue to operate throughout the state's investigation. There are about 90 red light cameras already in use in Missouri.
Curtit said the cameras help reduce collisions at intersections and he feels they are a good tool for keeping drivers safe. He said he wants to make sure the cameras are used for safety purposes only.
MODOT officials say they plan to work with local law enforcement throughout the investigation.
"We would hope to get some guidelines that could be used throughout the state to get a uniform application for our law enforcement," Curtit said.
They do not have a timeline for finishing the investigation.
